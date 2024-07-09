REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The suspect of a sexual assault on Wednesday, June 19 in Rehoboth Beach has turned themselves in, according to Rehoboth Beach police. After a warrant was filed, the suspect, who police say is a minor, returned to Delaware on July 2 and was released after posting the $20,000 secured bond.
The day of the assault, officers responded to Brooklyn Avenue where they spoke to the the victim, who was also a minor. The victim was later transported to the hospital where they were treated and released. The on-scene investigation led the officers to determine who the suspect was and that they left the scene before the police arrived. The two did not know each other before the date of the incident, according to police.
After turning themselves in and being arraigned in Sussex County Family Court, the suspect was also ordered not to return to the State of Delaware except for court appearances and was charged with rape in the second degree without consent and rape in the fourth degree without consent.