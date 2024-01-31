GEORGETOWN, Del. - A lawsuit filed against Sussex Central High School and the Indian River School District has been dismissed. 18-year-old former student Aniya Harmon filed the lawsuit in September after video of a school fight was shared in May in which her breast was exposed. A judge ruled the district wasn't responsible for Harmon's claims.
According to the civil order, the school and district made a motion to dismiss and it was granted after the Delaware Superior Court found the district was not responsible for the conduct of Principal Bradley Layfield and Assistant Principal Matthew Jones, like Harmon was claiming in her lawsuit.
Judge Calvin L. Scott, Jr. says Harmon was suing for a meme that was created of her from the fight video that showed her exposed breast. However, the court says that publication does not fall under the category of work Layfield or Jones would've been hired to do.
The dismissal acknowledges Harmon's claims that sharing the school fight video during school hours was wrongful, but says that is not the legal wrongdoing in her case.
CoastTV News reached out to Harmon's attorney, Emeka Igwe, who said the dismissal is merely procedural.
"We intend to refile once more information comes to light about the role of the school district in this unfortunate situation. Our lawsuit against the two men we believe are responsible for sharing video of her exposed breast at Sussex Central High School continues, and we are pursuing every legal avenue for justice for Ms. Harmon," Igwe said. "Ms. Harmon and her family are anxiously awaiting a decision on criminal charges against Bradley Layfield and Matt Jones for their outrageous behavior toward this student. We should expect much better from senior leadership in our schools."
In a statement to CoastTV News, Layfield's attorney, Thomas Neuberger pledges to get all claims dropped.
“The claim against Dr. Layfield also is without merit and we will be seeking to have it dismissed in due course by the Superior Court," Neuberger says.
According to Neuberger, a school board discharge hearing for Layfield has been set for Feb. 15.
"I have demanded that the hearing be open to the general public and the media which has been granted so I can continue to rehabilitate his reputation and prove that the claim he should be terminated is politically driven, which I will reveal at that time," Neuberger says.
Layfield received notice of his termination on Nov. 20.