OCEAN CITY, Md. - As Ocean City endures another scorching day, beachgoers are taking extra precautions to stay cool. Brent Weingard, the sergeant of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, reported that while no one has suffered heat stroke yet, heat-related issues remain a concern.
“We have had some heat-related emergencies, usually due to a lack of hydration,” Weingard said. “When you're coming to the beach, you want to make sure that you're hydrated before you get to the beach.”
To combat these issues, Weingard ensures all Ocean City lifeguards are supplied with water and remain vigilant while monitoring the beach.
However, the lifeguards are not alone in their efforts to keep locals and vacationers safe. The Ocean City Fire Department is also playing a crucial role in managing the heat.
Firefighters, who must wear heavy gear while responding to emergencies, face extreme heat. To address this, the department has implemented a cooling mechanism. A fan that supplies mist is paired with a cooling chair, allowing firefighters to place their arms in ice and cool down quickly.
Ryan Whittington, the Department Engagement Officer for the Ocean City Fire Department, highlighted the dual use of these cooling measures.
“We also use that for the public. If folks on the beach experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke, we can help cool them down with the cooling chairs. We have enough of them and even our misting fans as well,” Whittington said.
The heatwave is expected to last until Wednesday, with a hopeful forecast for cooler weather.