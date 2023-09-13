LAUREL, DE - Firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department rescued three elderly women from a burning home Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal a fire was called in on West Second Street in Laurel just before 3:30PM.
When crews made it to the scene three women were still inside the burning house. Firefighters made their way inside and were able to save a 76-year-old woman in critical condition, a 71-year-old woman in serious condition, and a 68-year-old woman who was treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
All three women were taken to area hospitals.
According to the State Fire Marshals office the damage was estimated at $175,000.
UPDATE 9/13:
The fire marshal's office has determined that the fire was accidental. They say it began within the first floor kitchen when ingredients ignited on the stove top.
They say that the 76-year-old and 71-year-old both remain in critical condition.