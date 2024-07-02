MARYLAND. - A variety of tobacco tax increases took effect recently in Maryland, significantly impacting cigarette prices and other tobacco products in the state. The state has introduced an additional $1.25 tax on a pack of cigarettes, raising the tax from $3.75 to $5 per pack of 20 cigarettes. This marks a significant increase aimed at curbing tobacco use and generating revenue.
Local Jenna Bogan expressed her reaction to the tax increases. "Today we actually got cigarettes for my husband and we paid $15, and I just said to him, 'It's time to quit.' Because when he first started smoking cigarettes, it was only $6," Bogan said.
Additionally, the tax on other tobacco products, excluding cigars, has increased by 7 percent, bringing the total tax to 60 percent of the wholesale price. The sales and use tax on electronic smoking devices also saw a substantial hike, going from 12 percent to 20 percent.
Brian Tingle, another local, commented on the broader impact of the price increases. "I heard it started to rob people because they're so expensive. People are getting robbed for cigarettes, just like they're getting robbed for money or for anything else," Tingle said.
While some residents feel the increases are excessive, Maryland officials estimate that these tobacco tax increases will generate approximately $91 million for K-12 education. However, they also project that this revenue will decline in future years as tobacco use is expected to decrease.