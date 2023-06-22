CAPE CHARLES, Va. - A tractor trailer drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday afternoon, according to tunnel officials.
They say the trailer drove off the right side of the north span, located between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.
According to tunnel officials, the accident caused guardrail and curb damage to the bridge, leading maintenance crews to make emergency repairs.
They say the bridge only has one lane open heading north, with a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Bridge police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, says officials, with Virginia Beach Police, Fire & Rescue, and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting.