GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police has confirmed that a large fight broke out during the Sussex Central High School Graduation Tuesday night.
Troopers told WRDE that multiple officers broke up the fight, but no arrests were made.
The Indian River School District has released a statement regarding the fight:
“The Indian River School District is fully cooperating with the Delaware State Police investigation of an altercation that occurred at Sussex Central High School following the graduation ceremony on May 30. This incident does not reflect the values we attempt to instill in our students and we are disappointed that certain guests chose to tarnish what was a night of celebration for members of the Class of 2023 and their families. We sincerely appreciate the assistance of the Delaware State Police in restoring order at the event and assuring the safety of those in attendance. This is an ongoing police investigation and the district will have no further comment at this time.”