LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Lewes Monday night. According to the Cape Henlopen School District, this crash took the lives of two students and appear to have played lacrosse.
The school district said in a release Tuesday, "The Cape Henlopen School District is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two of our high school students as a result of a tragic accident that occurred on July 15. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all involved and the student’s families and friends."
The quote continued to say that school counselors would be available for students needing additional support at the High School for the remainder of the afternoon, and again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
On July 15, at about 11:26 p.m., a BMW was driving Eastbound near the 16000 block of Gills Neck Road at an apparent high rate of speed. For reasons under investigation, the BMW left the road as it approached a sharp curve on Gills Neck Road. The BMW then continued onto a residential property, where it struck a wall, a tree and a metal fence, according to police.
After striking the tree, the BMW became engulfed in fire. The fire spread to the house causing extensive damage. The occupants of the house exited and were not injured.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld until their family is notified. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 703-3269.