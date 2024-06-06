LEWES, Del. — The two Cape May-Lewes ferries that went out of commission due to mechanical issues at the beginning of June will be back in service just in time for the weekend.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority posted on Facebook to share that the MV Delaware and the MV New Jersey ferries are ready to get back into action. The post includes a reminder that the social team will be onboard for the Rock the Boat with 302 Tour Friday night.
On Monday, June 3, 2024, the MV Cape Henlopen operated with a modified schedule.
According to the ferry, those with scheduled sailings that were affected by any changes would be contacted by Customer Service. For assistance, the ferry says email customerservice@drba.net. Refunds can also be issued this way.