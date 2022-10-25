SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of which is in critical condition.
SPD says that on Tuesday, October 25th around 8:30 P.M., officers heard gunshots in the area of Woodland Mills Apt. Complex while responding to another complaint. According to SPD, several 911 calls reported the exact location of the gunshots inside the complex.
When the officers got to the scene, SPD says that they found two victims, both 27 years old, were shot and taken to the hospital in personal cars. They say that one of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the second victim is in critical condition.
Officers say that a Delaware State Police K-9 unit searched the area for the shooter, and the SPD Criminal Investigation Unit came to investigate the scene.
SPD reminds the public that this investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident. Please contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.