DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide and officer-involved shooting that happened near a Senior Living Center in Dover Tuesday afternoon, leaving two men dead.
DSP has identified 59-year-old William Whitehead of Frederica as the victim of this homicide and the murder suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Arnold Azamar of Camden.
Troopers responded to a report of trespassing that escalated to a shooting at 1435 East Lebanon Road on June 4, at about 5:25 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that Azamar, who had been banned from the Harmony at Kent Senior Living Center for past aggressive behavior, was on the property visiting a female relative. The suspect, accompanied by his female relative, was escorted out by staff member, Whitehead. Upon exiting the building, the Azamar punched Whitehead, ran to his car and retrieved a handgun, said DSP.
Azamar fired one shot into a male relative’s car as it drove through the parking lot, then shot Whitehead. After the shooting, Azamar remained by his car with his female relative as troopers, along with officers from Probation and Parole, Wyoming Police Department and Dover Police Department, arrived on the scene. DSP said troopers attempted to negotiate with Azamar, but the he walked away from his car and raised the handgun, prompting two troopers to shoot.
Troopers administered first aid to Azamar and the Whitehead until EMS arrived and transported them to a nearby hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.
According to DSP standard procedures, the involved troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending a use-of-force investigation conducted in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441.