ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed two men Sat. night.
Police say on Sat. around 10:45 p.m., a Ford Ranger was speeding on South Dupont Boulevard south of Fleatown Road. The driver lost control of the car, and it veered off the left side of the road and hit a highway sign in the grassy median. The driver guided the car back to the right side of the road but oversteered, causing the car to re-enter the grassy median and overturn. As the car continued overturning, both men in the car were ejected. The car eventually stopped in the left lane of North Dupont Highway.
Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Milford, was not properly seat belted. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The passenger, a 29-year-old man from Milford, was not properly seat belted and was pronounced dead on the scene. The identification of both men is pending notification to their families.
According to police, North and South Dupont Boulevard, from Hudson Pond Road to Milton Ellendale Highway, was temporarily shut down for around two and a half hours to investigate the crash.
UPDATE 6/19/2023: Delaware State Police have identified the two men who died in the crash as 30-year-old Joseph McIlvain and 29-year-old Shane Pennell, both from Milford.
State Police say their Troop 4 Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.