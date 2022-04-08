Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Westerly winds are expected to increase tonight with the strongest wind gusts overnight and during much of Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&