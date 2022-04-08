Delaware State Police have identified the victim, who was killed in a shooting in Laurel, as 49-year-old Frank Pavlovic from Laurel. Delaware State Police arrested two men, 21 year old Ramon Ducker of Millsboro and 18 year old Josiah Garrison of Denton, MD. Both are facing murder first degree (felony) charges.
According to state police, they responded to a report of a shooting just after midnight on Thursday April 7. They say they found Pavlovic in the driveway in the 18000 block of Laurel Road in Laurel with a gunshot wound in his chest area. Pavlovic was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Through the investigation, Garrison and Ducker are alleged to have gotten into an argument with the victim, robbed him, and then shot him.
Police say that Garrison and Ducker traveled to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes seeking treatment for injuries. It was there both men were taken into custody.
Garrison and Duker were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)
Garrison and Duker were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,146,000 cash bond.