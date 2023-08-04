TYASKIN, Md. - Tyaskin beach is once again under a bacteria advisory due to elevated levels, according to the Wicomico County Health Department.
UPDATE 8/04/2023 - The department has reopened the beach as all tests have come back normal.
They say that children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are the ones most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water, and are also the most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses.
According to the department, exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses.
They say to follow these tips to reduce the risk of getting sick:
- Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
- Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
- Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
- Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
- Swim without putting your head under water.
The department says to call (410) 546- 4446 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org with any questions.
They say the beach will be retested on Thursday, with results expected back on Friday. The beach will reopen once levels are back to normal.
Tyaskin beach was also put under a bacteria advisory in June.