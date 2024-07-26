OCEAN CITY, Md. - Boaters in Ocean City may notice some unusual activity this week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts dredging operations just outside a docking point in West Ocean City near Sunset Ave. Pete Kelly, who runs scuba charters near the area, says the waters desperately needed attention.
"On an incoming tide, it hits that sandbar and creates a groundswell in here. The boats rock. It makes it tough to get customers in their gear on and off the boat or if you're loading anything on and off the boat. I think it'll be helpful," Kelly explained.
The dredging boat is being used to remove muck and mud from the shallow waters, addressing a well-known problem with a persistent sandbar in the area. Boaters who are unaware or not cautious can easily get stuck.
Michael VanDrunen, who docks his boat near the sandbar, emphasized the dangers. "A lot of people like to fish out there, and with the narrow channel and bigger boats, it does have a challenging time getting in and out and still trying to do it safely. So widening and dredging will make a huge difference, especially with safety going in and out," he said.
Kelly agrees, noting that the dredging will make the waters safer and more convenient for everyone.
The process involves the dredging boat filling up with material, then heading out into the ocean to dump it before returning to start the process over again.
The last day of dredging is scheduled for July 30th.