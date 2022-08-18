SELBYVILLE, Del. - US 113 is back open after a serious injury collision on the southbound side of the highway near McCabe Road, according to Delaware State Police.
DSP says that around 8 a.m. on Thursday, a gray Honda Civic was driving west on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a stop sign. At the same time, DSP says, a white Toyota Rav-4 was driving north on Dupont Boulevard approaching the same intersection. According to DSP, for some reason the Civic did not stop at the stop sign, letting the Rav-4 smash in to the left side of the Civic.
DSP says that the driver of the Civic, a 28-year-old man from Frankford, DE, was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Rav-4, a 24-year-old woman, and the passenger of the Rav-4, a 16-year-old girl, both from Rockaway, New Jersey, had seatbelts on and were taken to the hospital by ambulance for non life-threatening injuries, says DSP. They say that the driver of the Civic is yet to be identified by the next of kin.
DSP says the road was closed for around three hours while the crash was being investigated, and that it still continues to be investigated by the DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. They say information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.