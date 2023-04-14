LAUREL, De- The Laurel Police Department is still investigating after a person was shot and injured at the Holly Brook Apartment Complex on Wednesday.
The police department said on Friday that bystanders took the victim to a nearby hospital for life threatening injuries. There police say the victim was stabilized before being taken to a trauma facility for more life saving measures.
Laurel Police said there was a large police presence and traffic delays in the area of Discount Land Road and Wilson St. early Wednesday night.
Laurel Police says it is working with the Delaware State Police on this investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lieutenant Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-3333.