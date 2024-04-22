DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department and the Delaware State University Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that left Camay Mitchell DeSilva, an 18-year-old from Wilmington, dead. Police say that early Sunday morning, around 1:40 a.m., DSU Police were alerted to shots fired on campus near Warren-Franklin Hall.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Police say she was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Despite the immediate medical attention, the young woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
The victim's identity has been withheld as authorities are in the process of notifying her family. It has been confirmed that she was not a registered student at the university. No additional injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, and as of now, there has been no suspect description released by the police.
In response to the shooting, Delaware State University issued a statement.
"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been canceled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today."
The Dover Police Department is still working on leads and has increased police patrols around the campus area. Police encourage anyone with any information to contact (302) 736-7130.