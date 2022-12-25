LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the three victims who died in an accident on December 24th, 2022, in Lewes as 74-year-old Gerald Huss of Lewes, 35-year-old Jessica Guida of Temple, Pennsylvania, and 9-year-old Jovie Wright of Temple, Pennsylvania.
According to the State Police, the crash occurred on Christmas Eve around 7:59 p.m. Troopers said a 2016 Land Rover driven by an unknown person was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road.
They said at the time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, Pennsylvania, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway.
State Police said the Honda attempted to turn left at the intersection and pulled into the path of the Land Rover. As a result, the front of the Land Rover struck the driver's side of the Honda in the westbound land with the intersection, according to the DSP.
Police said after striking the Honda, the Land Rover continued westbound as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction, coming to a stop in the westbound land. Officers said the impact caused the Honda to spin in the counterclockwise direction, stopping in the eastbound lane.
According to State Police, the 42-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Troopers said there were six other passengers inside the Honda, three of whom were ejected out of the car during the crash.
They said a 35-year-old woman and a 9-year-old from Temple, PA, and a 74-year-old Lewes Man were all ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police said the other three passengers, a 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy, and a 67-year-old woman, were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the DSP, the driver of the Land Rover fled from the crash area on foot and has not been identified at this time. Troopers said Lewes-Georgetown Highway at Minos Conaway Road was closed for around 4 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
State Police said the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues investigating this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to please get in touch with Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.