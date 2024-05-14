OCEAN PINES, Md. - In Worcester County, three primary elections are unfolding across Districts 2, 3, and 5, each with its own set of candidates running for the Board of Education.
Districts 2 and 3 have two candidates running, but District 5 has 3. Tonight's outcome will determine which two candidates from District 5 will advance to the next stage of the election process.
Dorothy Shelton-Leslie started here her day at 5 a.m., setting up tables and signs at both the Ocean Pines Library and Showell Elementary School, the designated polling places for District 5 voters.
Shelton-Leslie, with over four decades of experience in education, emphasizes the importance of parental involvement and consent within the school system. "I think parents should have to give permission... not have to opt out for it, but actually have to have permission," Shelton-Leslie asserted.
John Huber, who draws on his 30 years of experience in education, aims to foster greater communication and collaboration between the school board and local decision-makers. "I would like to see a board that is more fluent and cohesive, working with local decision-makers," Huber expressed.
Elena McComas, a lifelong educator, aspires to leverage her passion for education to contribute positively to the school board, advocating for increased budgetary allocations and maintaining the excellence of the school system.
Despite their diverse backgrounds and visions for the future of education, all candidates share a common plea: for voters to exercise their right to participate in the electoral process. "I'm just hoping people, no matter who you're voting for, get out and vote," McComas urged.
As the results for the Worcester County Board of Education election unfold, Dorothy Shelton-Leslie has emerged as the front runner in District 5. Shelton-Leslie's believes some of her stances has been a big help to push her ahead of her competitors. "I'm the conservative voice in this group," she stated. "And I stand for not having books in libraries that are not appropriate for the age in which they exist, where they are."
As the votes continue to be tallied, Shelton-Leslie hopes to remain at the top. Elena McComas is currently in second place but is close to taking first place, while John Huber is trailing behind.