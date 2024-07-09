SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Marijuana ordinances are frequently discussed among city and town councils in Sussex County. Here's a list of how towns and cities are handling the sale and manufacturing of recreational marijuana. This is a developing story and will be subject to change after upcoming meetings regarding the ordinances for each town and city.
Coastal Towns
- The City of Lewes has discussed potential marijuana bans, but nothing has yet passed.
- Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, South Bethany, and Bethany Beach passed marijuana bans.
Central Sussex
- The Town of Dagsboro voted to ban the sale and production of marijuana.
- Millsboro's town council approved a ban on the sale and manufacturing of marijuana within town limits.
- Georgetown's town council has now approved an ordinance that will allow for retail marijuana sales, cultivation, and testing, though it will be heavily regulated. Only two retail businesses will be allowed in town limits. The only area of town where retail businesses can operate is in the commercial district along Route 113. Operating hours will be restricted depending on the day. They have also put in place proximity restrictions, retail shops cannot be within 1,000 feet of any church, licensed childcare facility, school, or rehab center.
- The specific ordinances and regulations around the sale of marijuana in Milford have yet to be set, though Milford City Council has decided not to ban it.
Western Sussex
- The Town of Blades voted to approve a moratorium on marijuana businesses and manufacturing within town limits on Nov. 13. According to Police Commissioner Donald Trice, the approval will give Blades one year to work with other towns and gather information on creating a marijuana ordinance. He says the town is leaning toward banning recreational sales and manufacturing of marijuana.
- Greenwood is moving closer to banning marijuana. According to the town, the Planning Commission must recommend the ordinance. Then, the recommendations would return to the council for a first and second reading of the proposed ban. The council says it wants to ban both businesses that sell and manufacturers of marijuana. According to the council, after they get recommendations from the Planning Commission, people will have three more chances to provide public input on the proposal.
- Seaford passed its ordinance banning marijuana production and sales.
- Bridgeville passed its ordinance banning marijuana production and sales on Aug. 14.
- Laurel and Bethel's town websites have not mentioned any marijuana discussion.