WICOMICO COUNTY, Md - A woman is dead after an early morning car crash in Parsonsburg.
The Maryland State Police say the crash happened on westbound Rt 50 at Forest Grove Road around 4:30 this morning.
Police say both cars involved were driving westbound when one car (A Honda) hit the back left of the another car (an Acura). Troopers say the Acura was spun into the center median, smashing the front right side in to a tree. The Honda also swerved into the center median.
MSP says that the woman in the front right passenger seat of the Acura was trapped in the car and pronounced dead on the scene. The woman in the back right seat was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
The driver and the other passenger of the Acura were discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers say the state plans to press charges against the Honda driver pending more data, including DUI test results.
Both the Pittsville and Parsonsburg fire departments helped get the victims out of the cars. MSP says Route 50 was closed for approximately 4 hours.