FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police says it is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Wednesday morning. Police have now revealed the name of the man who died to be 44-year-old Justin Zacheis from Woodside, Delaware.
According to police, just after 7:30 a.m. a Volvo truck tractor was pulling an empty trailer on Sandtown Road when it stopped at the stop sign on Burnite Mill Road. At the same time, they say a Ford F65 was driving on Burnite Hill Road.
Troopers say the Volvo then attempted to turn on to Burnite Hill Road, causing the trailer to enter in to the path of the Ford. They say the Ford tried to avoid the trailer but was unable to, crashing in to it.
Police say both cars, along with the Volvo's trailer, ended up in a soybean field.
According to police, the 44-year-old Woodside man driving the Ford, now identified as Zacheis, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the 48-year-old Bear man driving the Volvo was left unharmed.
Troopers say the road was closed for around 5 hours to investigate and clean up the crash.
Delaware State Police says its Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues investigating this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.