ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - According to officials, a fragment of a World War II ordinance washed ashore on Assateague Island on Sunday, July 14th. Staff and visitors waited for the Dover Air Force Base to send officials down to detonate the ordinance.
This is not the first time a fragment from a military ordinance has washed ashore on Assateague Island. Back in July 2022, a similar situation occurred.
Investigators note that from 1944 to 1947, during World War II, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Corps used the Maryland portion of Assateague Island as a bombing and strafing range. Air crews from Chincoteague, Virginia, and Manteo, North Carolina, would fire practice rockets, bombs, and machine guns from the air at targets on the ground.