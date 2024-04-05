LEWES, Del. - After a failed referendum on March 26, Cape Henlopen School officials have scheduled a meeting Thursday, April 11 with a possible vote on a May referendum on the agenda.
It's not clear if the referendum's requests will change. According to the district, the March referendum proposed increasing the operating tax by $0.335 per $100 of assessed property value and the debt service tax would've increased about $0.21 per $100 of assessed value over three years.
If approved, the March referendum would've paid for an indoor pool, new district office and transportation facility on 102 acres off of Cedar Grove Road, as well as safety and security expenses.
Michael Mitchell of Lewes thinks the pool drowned out the rest of the district's proposal for many.
"The first time I voted against it," Mitchell says. "I felt there was not enough transparency about it with the pool, but if it comes up again and it's a little more, you know, for the teachers and students, I'll probably vote yes this time."
Mitchell says he feels guilty.
"You got to pay teachers better, you got to get more facilities, more, you know, things for them, and the more the merrier for children," Mitchell says. "This area is exploding with people and children coming here."
80 percent was planned to go towards numerous security efforts at Cape Schools. 10 percent of the tax increase would have went to the pool. The district said the biggest piece of the plan being effected by the referendum's lack of approval is not being able to move the district office. The building is currently in the way of where classrooms could be expanded at Cape Henlopen High School.
Bill Froh from Milton is concerned how much the referendum would actually cost property owners once Sussex County's reassessment project is complete. It currently has a 2025 deadline.
"I've heard people say if they just would have broken it out or just waited to see what my assessment is going to be, I think it would have passed and I've heard from lots of people," Froh says.
Both Mitchell and Froh think a diffrent outcome is possible if the pool is separate from the rest of the referendum on the ballot in May.
A total of 7,921 people from the Cape Henlopen School District came out to vote on March 26, mostly against the referendum to increase the school tax for property owners.
The school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at Love Creek Elementary.