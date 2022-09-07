Updated COVID Boosters Spark Questions in the First State

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- Last week's decision to update COVID-19 boosters has raised questions with some people in the first state.
Michael Coletta is the chief physician at the Department of Health and Social Services in Delaware. He said even for healthcare workers and experts, it can be easy to get confused with the amount of information out there.
"Even as an emergency clinician, it still hurts my brain sometimes to think about," Coletta said.
In an update last week, the CDC endorsed the use of the new booster shot that specifically targets the most common subvariants of the virus.
It's recommended for anyone who is immunocompromised or over 65, as long as they are 2 months out from their first round of shots.
"The people who are recommended to get boosters and the requirements for obtaining a booster--those have not changed. What has changed is that the formulation of the booster itself has changed," Coletta said.
Coletta said staying up to date with the booster is the best way to stay protected against the virus.
Not all Delawareans are sold on the shot. Dianne Cohen still practices COVID-19 precautions, but she said she doesn't plan to get any more boosters.
"Personally, it is a personal choice. I have a lot of sensitivities, and I didn't fair too well in the past from vaccinations," Cohen said.
Some local business owners we spoke with said COVID-19 guidelines are all but forgotten in Sussex County. Twila Farrell is a business owner in downtown Lewes. She said she sees very few masks.
"At the beginning we had everyone came in with masks and we wore them, but now we have maybe 5 or 6 during the day," Farrell said.
Delaware health officials are still reminding people the virus is still around.
"I do understand why people are exhausted about the pandemic. I do understand why people want to take their masks off. I can't say I blame them for feeling that way, but we do need to remain cognizant that COVID-19 is very much still out there," Coletta said.