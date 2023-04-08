NEWARK, Del. - Christiana Mall was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting that left three injured by gunfire and five more hurt in the aftermath.
Delaware State Police were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting near the mall food court.
The three gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are in stable condition. Five other people had injuries not related to gunfire and were also taken to area hospitals for treatment.
A reunification site was set up at the north entrance near the AT&T store Saturday evening. Police initially requested that people avoided the greater mall area as they gathered more information.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, police do not have a suspect in custody. It has not been confirmed how many suspects were involved. Investigators are working to identify them and have determined the shooting to be the result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims.
The mall was evacuated and remained closed for the remainder of Saturday. There was an increased police presence in the area Saturday night and Mall Road was closed. The mall was searched and cleared by police and police say that there is no threat to public safety at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Those with information can contact Detective H. Carroll by calling 302-365-8467. Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.