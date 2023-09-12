LEWES, Del. - Lewes will be now only be experiencing one overnight power outage in October, instead of three, according to the Lewes Board of Public Works.
According to the Lewes Board of Public Works, the original dates for the outages included Thursday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 19.
They say the single outage will take place on:
- Thursday, Oct. 5 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
The board says that Delmarva Power was able to find a contractor to perform a portion of the work while the lines are still live and in-service.
The board says the outage is necessary so that Delmarva Power can relocate transmission lines from Savannah Road to the DelDOT Old Orchard Realignment Project.
They say anyone reliant on electricity for medical reasons or safety equipment should have backup provisions in place during these periods.
Anyone with questions is invited to contact the Board of Public Works office at 302-645-6228.