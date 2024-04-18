REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Friday, April 19, the City of Rehoboth is set to discuss proposed changes to how restaurants are regulated. The focus will be on adjusting what counts as a "substantial modification" to a restaurant's structure and operation.
The term currently includes actions like reducing seating, which surprisingly requires a public hearing. City commissioners have expressed their confusion over why such minor changes are categorized as significant.
Cheyenne Clark, who works at Zoggs Restaurant in downtown Rehoboth Beach, says dealing with changing regulations is stressful. "It definitely puts a lot of stress on you because you never know what to expect, things are always changing," said Clark.
The city is looking to redefine these definitions to ensure that all restaurants operate within a clear and consistent framework. The proposed adjustments will be further discussed at a meeting scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday.