DELMARVA - The Tornado Warning issued ended at 5:47 p.m. and the Tornado Watch continues till 7 p.m. The warning was in effect for parts of Sussex County and the watch is in effect for Sussex, Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Dorchester counties.
A Tornado Warning means rotation is seen via radar. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. It does not mean there is an ongoing tornado.
If a tornado does develop, a Tornado Warning will be issued for your area. In that case, it is important to quickly move to shelter in a basement or interior room of your home with no windows or outside walls.
Monday, April 1, marked one year since a tornado swept through Sussex County, causing the death of one man in Greenwood and the destruction of several other buildings and homes. Homes are still being rebuilt among snapped trees and debris that still lies around from the deadly EF-3 tornado.
According to NOAA, Wednesday marks 50 years since the Super Outbreak of tornadoes in 1974 that occurred over the central and eastern United States. That remains the most significant severe weather episode on record in the United States.
Be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts. One easy way to receive alerts is to download the CoastTV Weather app, which will send alerts right to your phone as they are issued.