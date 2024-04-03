Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&