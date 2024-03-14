MILFORD, Del. - A project to make upgrades to the Walnut Street Bridge that crosses over the Mispillion River will begin on Monday. The City of Milford said it hopes to better traffic infrastructure in the downtown area with this project.
Changes to the bridge include raising the bridge deck to calm traffic and what the city refers to as a,
"handicapped accessible mid-block pedestrian crossing linking the riverwalk."
Upgrades to the bridge will be supported primarily by state bond bill funding. The first phase of the project means a closure to traffic and is expected to last around 45 days says the city. However, it will not close the entirety of the road. Pedestrians will be able to use walkways and businesses along Walnut Street will remain accessible.