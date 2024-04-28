DELAWARE - Funding is now available for certain nonprofits looking to bolster their security both in the physical space and against cyber attacks. The grant funding is specifically targeted to programs or groups at high risk of terrorist attacks or other extremist attacks. Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits, including faith-based organizations, can now apply for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) opportunity. NSGP is funded through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and administered in partnership with FEMA and DEMA.
Past Success:
In FY2023, $2.1 million was awarded to 14 Delaware nonprofits. Funded projects encompassed various security enhancements, including installations of vestibules, fencing, bollards, outdoor security lighting, cybersecurity software, CCTV systems, and upgrades to windows and doors for forced-entry resistance.
Key Details:
- Application Deadline: May 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.
- Funding Cap: Up to $150,000 per site, with a maximum of $450,000 for three sites.
- Eligibility: Nonprofit organizations must demonstrate a clear link between proposed activities and improving security at their physical sites.
- Application Process: Interested parties must submit an Investment Justification (IJ) document, mission statement, and vulnerability assessment through the online Grant Management System (GMS) portal. For organizations with multiple sites, separate applications are required for each location.
Application Requirements:
- Online Portal Access: Applicants need an active my.delaware.gov account and a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI), obtainable through SAM.gov.
- Self-Assessment Tools: Free resources from the Delaware Information and Analysis Center (DIAC) and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are available to aid in vulnerability assessments.
Additional Resources:
- For more information and access to resources, visit fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security and de.gov/nsgp2024.
Contacts:
- Nicole Carey or Chanel Daniels
- Email: preparednessgrants@delaware.gov
- Address: 165 Brick Store Landing Road, Smyrna, Delaware 19977
- Phone: 302-659-3362