SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There's been a lot coming through the intercoms at local fire departments lately.
Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the Clearwater development in Frankford early this morning to a fire there.
One person and a dog got out safely. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, the fire was accidentally caused by a smoking device with $25,000 in damage.
Millville Fire Chief Guy Rickards says the start of colder weather usually means more fires.
"It seems like fires do pick up in colder weather and the winter months a little bit more and I think the reason for that is heating and things like that," Rickards said.
With Thanksgiving over a week away, there's going to be a lot of cooking going on in the kitchen. Mike Lowe of the Delaware State Fire School says Thanksgiving Day is the second busiest day of the year for firefighters nationwide.
Lowe says to watch over appliances when they are on.
"When you're cooking, stay in the kitchen," Lowe said. "However, it's not always practical. If you leave the kitchen, take something with you like a potholder or a wooden spoon."
If you are getting a head start on decorating for the holidays, power strips can cause a fire if they are overloaded.
"Be careful not to plug too many extension cords into one outlet," Rickards said. "If they're gonna use power strips, I do recommend they use the kind with breakers on them."
Firefighters also say be sure to turn off all space heaters and appliances when you leave so this winter is warm in the right ways.