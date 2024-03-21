Urgent action needed to protect Delaware's coastal and bay areas

SUSSEX COUNTY- Living by the water is great because of the beautiful views and sea shells. But, there are problems like storms and rising sea levels that can harm our beaches. In order to protect dunes, beaches, and coastal and bay, towns Senator Carper pushed for the federal government to pick up 90% of the cost to restore damage after storms.
However, in order to get this money and help, the general assembly says an agreement between the state and the Army Corps of Engineers needs to be signed. The Association of Coastal Towns and the Bay Beach Association say that it hasn't happened yet and it needs to be done before this year's legislative session ends on June 30th.
Tony Pratt, the Executive Director of Bay Beach Association, said, "It's unfortunate that at this point we are waiting for an agreement to be finalized and signed so that we can all move forward."
To try and speed things up, these two organizations sent a joint letter to Governor Carney's office emphasizing its importance. These communities say without the agreement signed, coastal and bay towns and the people who live there will be put at risk.
Jim Harmes says living at Slaughter Beach is peaceful and beautiful, but over time storms have started slowly destroying the area around his home.
"The dune behind our house is slowly going down," said Harmes.
These two key groups, the Association of Coastal Towns and the Bay Beach Association, say the goal is to act now before it is too late.