SHARON, Conn. - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $121 million in project investments that are meant to help combat climate change across the country. $84,208 of that is going to two projects in Delaware, and two in Maryland, says the USDA.
“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said. “The Biden-Harris Administration has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure. The investments we’re announcing today and those that will be made possible by historic funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will strengthen our energy security, create good-paying jobs and save Americans money on their energy costs.”
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act addresses immediate economic needs and includes the largest ever federal investment in clean energy for the future.
“Clean energy is not only beneficial in addressing climate change, but it can also help rural America manage energy costs,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Delaware and Maryland, David Baker. “I’m thrilled that Rural Development’s Rural Energy for America Program has invested more than $49k to three businesses and farms within our states to help them find solutions for their energy needs, in addition to investing over $30k from the Community Facilities Disaster Grants to support rural emergency food and transportation needs.”
Here are the four projects in Delaware and Maryland:
- Interfaith Service Coalition of Hancock, Hancock, MD, is receiving $34,500. Interfaith Service Coalition of Hancock will use the Community Facilities Disaster Grants funds to purchase a passenger van to assist with emergency food and transportation programs. Since the beginning of the COID-19 pandemic, ISC has delivered meals to senior citizens and individuals with compromised immune systems who are apprehensive to leave their homes. ISC also works with local fire companies, rescue squads, and police departments to provide meals, transportation, any anything else within reason that is needed during times of emergency. The requested van is essential to keep ISC's emergency food and transportation programs in operation to continue serving the people of Washington County, Maryland.
- Willard L. Kauffman, Harrington, DE, is receiving $19,558. Kauffman, a grain farmer, will use the Rural Energy for America Program grant towards the purchase and installation of a grain drying system for one grain bin. This project is expected to save $3,440 per year. It will replace 74,211 kilowatt hours (kWh) (66 percent of the farm's energy use) per year.
- Bethany Travel, Inc., Millsboro, DE, is receiving $10,150. Bethany Travel, Inc., will use the Rural Energy for America Program grant funds towards the purchase and installation of a 14.44 kilowatt (kW) solar array. This project will replace 18,797 kilowatt hours (kWh) (98.5 percent of the business’s energy use) and realize $2,222 of savings per year.
- Ski Services Unlimited, Inc., Oakland, MD, is receiving $20,000. Ski Services Unlimited, Inc., used the Rural Energy for America Program grant funds to help purchase and install a 34 kilowatt (kW) roof mounted solar system for High Mountain Sports. The new system is expected to save the business $3,601 in electrical costs per year.