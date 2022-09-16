DOVER, Del. - The USDA announced Thursday that will be investing $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity. They say 7 of these projects will effect the state of Delaware.
The USDA says this first batch of projects (a second will be announced later this year) will expand markets for climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production and provide direct, meaningful benefits to production agriculture, including for small and underserved producers.
According to the USDA, more than 450 project proposals were submitted for this first round of funding, and the strength of these submissions was high enough for the USDA to raise their budget from $1 billion to $2.8 billion.
“There is strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food that is grown in a climate-friendly way,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Through the announcement of initial selections for the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, USDA is delivering on our promise to build and expand these market opportunities for American agriculture and be global leaders in climate-smart agricultural production. This effort will increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, build wealth that stays in rural communities and support a diverse range of producers and operation types.”
Earlier this year, Vilsack announced that USDA had allocated $1 billion for the program, divided into two funding pools. They say that because of the unexpected demand and interest in the program, and potential for meaningful opportunities to benefit producers through the proposals, the Biden-Harris administration raised the total funding budget to more than $3 billion.
The USDA says funding for Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will be delivered through their Commodity Credit Corporation. Project in this first wave included proposals looking for funding from $5 million to $100 million.
USDA says they received over 450 proposals from more than 350 organizations for this funding pool, including nonprofit organizations; for-profits and government entities; farmer cooperatives; conservation, energy and environmental groups; state, tribal and local governments; universities (including minority serving institutions); small businesses; and large corporations. Applications covered every state in the nation as well as tribal lands, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
The USDA says many proposals have the proposer planning to match over 50% of the federal investment with other funds.
Some of the Delaware-related projects include:
- Farmers for Soil Health Climate-Smart Commodities Partnership: This project proposes to accelerate long-term cover crop adoption by creating a platform to incentivize farmers. The platform will quantify, verify, and facilitate the sale of ecosystem benefits, creating a marketplace to generate demand for climate-smart commodities. Lead Partner: National Fish & Wildlife Foundation
- Climate SMART (Scaling Mechanisms for Agriculture’s Regenerative Transformation): This project, which will reach across 28 states, aims to catalyze a self-sustaining, market-based network to broaden farmer access, scale adoption of climate-smart practices, and sustainably produce grain and dairy commodities with verified and quantified climate benefits. Lead Partner: Truterra, LLC.
- Expanding Agroforestry Production and Markets: This project will build climate-smart markets and increase capital investments in tree planting that will increase the supply of agroforestry commodities utilizing a network of leaders in forestry. This will work directly with manufacturers and retailers to connect potential buyers with producers (including underserved producers). Lead Partner: The Nature Conservancy
- Climate-Smart Farming and Marketing: Engaging in Community-Science: This project brings together 20 farming and agroforestry organizations, serving over 20,000 small to mid-scale and underserved farmers who are uniquely impacted by climate change. The project will include soil health and financial benchmark community science; peer-to-peer learning and support; expanded implementation of climate-smart practices; carbon benefits calculation and verification; and income stream innovations that result in increased sales from farms and forest lands that use and promote climate-smart practices. Lead Partner: Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture
- A Vibrant Future: Pilot Projects for Climate-Smart Fruit and Vegetable Production, Marketing, and Valuation of Ecosystem Services: This project will incentivize growers of specialty crops to adopt climate-smart production in order to establish consumer-driven climate-smart markets for fruits and vegetables grown using climate-smart practices. Lead Partner: International Fresh Produce Association
The USDA says that over the next five years, these projects will:
- Provide technical and financial assistance to producers to implement climate-smart production practices on a voluntary basis on working lands;
- Pilot innovative and cost-effective methods for quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas benefits; and
- Develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities.
- Create hundreds of expanded markets and revenue streams for producers and commodities across agriculture ranging from traditional corn to specialty crops.
- Reach more than 50,000 farms, encompassing more than 20-25 million acres of working land engaged in climate-smart production practices such as cover crops, no-till and nutrient management.
- Use 50 million metric tons less of carbon dioxide. This is equivalent to removing more than 10 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.
- Engage more than 50 universities, including multiple minority-serving institutions, in helping advance projects, especially with outreach and monitoring, measurement, reporting and verification.
The USDA says projects were selected based on a range of criteria, with emphasis placed on greenhouse gas and/or reducing carbon footprints. The Notice of Funding Opportunity included a complete set of project proposal requirements and evaluation criteria.
According to the USDA, they are looking over projects for the second round of funding, which are projects asking for $250,000 to $4,999,999. They say that projects in this second round will emphasize small and/or underserved producers, as well as those monitoring, reporting and verification activities developed at minority-serving institutions. USDA expects to announce these selections later this Fall.