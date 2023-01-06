FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures along Route 54 (Lighthouse Road) starting on January 9th.
DelDOT says the work will go through January 13th, weather permitting, and will take place from Dukes Road to Jefferson Avenue and on Madison Avenue from Bennett Avenue to the end of Madison Avenue.
They say they will be doing utility designation work, and will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the previously mentioned time period.
DelDOT asks drivers to use caution while they're in the area.