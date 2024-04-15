OCEAN CITY, Md. - Vacationers coming to Ocean City might soon face a hike in their hotel bills. House Bill 186, having successfully passed both the House and Senate, seeks to grant Eastern Shore counties the authority to raise the hotel tax from 5 to 6 percent in Maryland.
John and Joann Clark, avid vacationers in Ocean City, hopes that if the bill is passed, that the money would be reinvested back into the community. "Instead of charging the residents, they can instead charge people like us who come here and rent places to spend time," says John Clark.
The increased hotel tax could generate additional revenue for Worcester County. With Ocean City being a premier tourist destination, the additional funds could be allocated towards vital public services, infrastructure improvements, and economic development initiatives.
House Bill 186 now awaits the signature of approval from Governor Wes Moore before the hotel tax increase can take effect on July 1st this year.