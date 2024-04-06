BALTIMORE, Md.-- First responders say they are making significant strides in clearing the Patapsco River after the deadly Key Bridge collapse.
On Saturday evening, the Unified Command noted it removed a substantial segment of Span 19, weighing 156 tons. This massive chunk is a big step to reopening the navigational channel to the Port of Baltimore.
While boat traffic is still routed through alternative channels, Unified Command says its seen a slight uptick in vessel transits. The agency says ten vessels have gone through the area Friday to Saturday.
The navigational improvement comes hours after divers found the third victim in the collapse. According to our sister station in Baltimore, the man was found alone in a car underwater. A vigil for the victims was held on Saturday afternoon.
Mariners are advised to stay informed via VHF-FM marine channel 16, where the latest updates will be broadcasted through the Broadcast Notice to Mariners (BNM) issued by the COTP.
A Debris Reporting Hotline (+1 (410) 205-6625) is established for the public to report any incident-related debris encounters.