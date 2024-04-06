Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to midnight EDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional rounds of minor tidal flooding are likely with the high tide cycles on Monday, especially the evening one. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/08 PM 6.0 0.3 1.0 None 07/09 AM 6.7 1.0 1.3 Minor 07/09 PM 7.1 1.4 1.7 Minor 08/10 AM 6.9 1.2 1.5 Minor 08/10 PM 7.4 1.7 1.6 Minor 09/10 AM 6.6 0.9 1.5 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/08 PM 5.5 0.8 0.8 None 07/08 AM 6.2 1.5 1.2 Minor 07/09 PM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor 08/09 AM 6.1 1.5 1.2 Minor 08/09 PM 6.6 2.0 1.2 Minor 09/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.9 None &&