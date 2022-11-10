Veterans Honored by Flags and Flowers Organization in Millsboro

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&