Veterans Honored by Flags and Flowers Organization in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del.- It's not just a symbol, it's not just a flag, it's a feeling.
In Millsboro Preston Sharp and his Veterans Flags and Flowers organization came to a historic milestone, they have put flags in every state in the country.
Today Delaware the first state is Preston's 50th state. It may be the final state, but its still the same honor.
Preston Sharp said, "Privilege to be able to honor these veterans and you know, it's it's just so amazing to be able to hear the stories of these living veterans as well."
It is a patriotic gesture that is appreciated by the veterans here in Sussex County. Navy Veteran Mark Melson said, "It means the world, so we as veterans, we don't get a lot of support, I think a lot of times. So it really warms my heart to see people come out and do this and volunteer their time"
A thank you that doesn't just end with Veterans Day or a day of service, especially for a young person like Drake Smandra who wants to honor our Veterans, "well, it's nice to focus on Veterans Day specifically, honoring the veterans but we should honor them every day like keep them in our prayers and our heart remember them for what they did all the sacrifices they made"
But we should always remember that Vet is not the only title we honor them for.
Brittany Carr who lost her grandfather in 2013 due to health reasons, came to the ceremony to honor his service in the U.S. Navy, "Thank you to all the veterans out there for your service and remembering Joseph E Meyers, my grandfather, I love you, I miss you."