Veterinarian Shortage in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Too many pets and not enough veterinarians to care for them all. It's an ongoing problem in Sussex County.
Michael Rawlins who just moved to Lewes with his cat Lexi said he is having a difficult time finding a veterinarian that is accepting new patients, "That was a bit of a surprise after having regular care for about eight years for my cat up in Massachusetts - You wanna be sure you can access quality care just like with any family member."
After reaching out to six veterinary hospitals in the area, all six told us they were unable to take new clients.
Veterinarian Dr. April Reid said that this shortage of doctors comes as a result of ongoing growth in Sussex County.
"We have at least twenty people call a day that need a veterinarian and we have to turn them away- the growth, just the infrastructure of Sussex County period and with the veterinarians, it's just really overwhelming." said Reid.
Brenford Animal Hospital is one of the few emergency hospitals within an hour of Lewes. Owner and veterinarian Dr. Paul Hanebutt said that while there's a shortage of veterinarians entering private practice, there is also a lot more pets to be cared for.
"During the COVID times people were getting new pets and because it was a family thing to do and everybody is home and it was a wonderful plan for their families and it's been a wonderful plan for their families but that also requires more care because there's more pets." said Hanebutt.