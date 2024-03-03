Victim identified in deadly Georgetown crash

GEORGETOWN, Del.- On February 29th, on Shortly Road in Georgetown, a two-vehicle crash happened around 7:40AM. According to police, a Honda Civic hit a Volvo VHD container truck, when the Honda, traveling south on Bull Pine Road did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Shortly Road.
Initially, police stated that the driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old woman from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the scene, but her identity was being withheld until her family was notified. On Sunday, March 3rd, police released the woman's name as Maria Niz-Chilel.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident, and encourage any who was a witness to contact the department.