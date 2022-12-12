SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they have identified the man who died after a pedestrian crash in Seaford last Thursday.
Officers say that 52-year-old Clifton Shelton, from Seaford, was walking in the left lane around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night when a minivan that had just gone through the intersection hit and killed him.
According to DSP, the man was not using a crosswalk, not carrying a light, and not wearing reflective clothing.
DSP says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.