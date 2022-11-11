DOVER, Del. - Police have identified the driver who died in Thursday morning's Dover crash.
According to DSP, the driver of the truck that crashed has been identified as 45-year-old Antonio Dejesus from Bear.
The accident took place Thursday morning on Route 1 south of exit 104. The truck Dejesus was driving drove off the road into several trees.
Police are still investigating this incident.
Anyone who witnessed this collision can contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.