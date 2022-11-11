MILLSBORO, Del. - The 82-year-old man that died Tuesday after being hit by a car in the Millsboro Weis parking lot has been James Crowl of Lewes, Delaware.
DSP says that the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. They say information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.