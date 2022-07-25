DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Police say 43-year-old Sidney Wolf was killed after he and five others were kicked out of their Lyft ride into the middle of Coastal Highway where Wolf was struck by another car.
That car stayed on scene, but the Lyft car operator drove away.
Wolf was a youth hockey coach at home in Maryland and is remembered by friends as being a great leader to his players.
"The first thing I thought of was losing a really great coach, which these guys are not easy to find and he was very special," Gary Rosenfeld said.
The Wolf Family expressing shock in a statement:
"This is an extremely difficult time for our family. The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received and kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected as we move through this process."
Senior Corporal Leonard Demalto says the process will include the investigation which is still in the early stages.
"It's in the infancy stages of the investigation and our detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about it as to what they saw or why this vehicle was stopped to contact Troop 7 the Collision Reconstruction Unit and help our detectives out."
The rideshare company Lyft is pledging full support for the investigation saying it has permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community.
That person has not yet been publicly identified and no one has been charged yet.
Shock and grief for a man remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend.
"You never think you're going to know the person that was involved," Rosenfeld said. "And this morning someone called me and said that you know that was Sid."