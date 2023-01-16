FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they have identified the victims of the crash that took place in Frankford on Saturday.
They say the victims are 28-year-old Harvey Justice from Selbyville, and his 3-year-old daughter Elleigh Blaine.
According to DSP, the crash happened when Justice did not turn sharp enough while driving, causing the car to skid off the road and hit a parked car.
Neither Justice, nor his daughter, where wearing their seatbelt, says DSP.
The DSP says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. They are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Corporal Grade One J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. DSP says information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.