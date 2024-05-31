MILLSBORO, Del. – Early Friday morning, May 31, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to an electrical hazard at 30914 Friendship Road.
The incident, reported at 1:39 a.m., involved a downed live primary electrical wire in a house's front yard, which ignited a grass fire. IRVFC emergency response units arrived at the scene to find the electrical wire still live and the grass burning.
The responding units' assignments included notifying the appropriate utility provider to de-energize the electrical service, securing a safe area around the hazard, and suppressing the grass fire once the electrical hazard was mitigated.