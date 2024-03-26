Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor tidal flooding is forecast around the times of high tide through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 26/11 AM 7.3 1.6 2.8 Minor 26/11 PM 7.3 1.6 2.5 Minor 27/11 AM 6.1 0.4 1.8 None 28/12 AM 6.3 0.6 1.4 None 28/12 PM 5.5 -0.2 1.4 None 29/12 AM 5.9 0.2 1.0 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 26/10 AM 6.5 1.8 2.4 Minor 26/10 PM 6.6 2.0 2.1 Minor 27/11 AM 5.2 0.5 1.2 None 27/11 PM 5.3 0.7 0.8 None 28/11 AM 4.8 0.2 1.0 None 28/11 PM 5.3 0.7 0.9 None &&