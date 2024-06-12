SALISBURY, Md. – Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating a series of attempted arsons early Wednesday morning on people's front door steps.
Just after 3 a.m., the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to four homes in the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue and one home in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue for reports of attempted arson. Sheriff's deputies requested assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and investigators discovered Molotov cocktails placed at the front doors of each home.
Video footage from a doorbell camera shows individuals placing the incendiary devices at the front doors. Fortunately, the devices failed to function as intended, resulting in only minor fire damage, said fire marshals.
The suspects are described as two black males. One is wearing dark pants and a white shirt with a horse or cow printed on the front, while the other is wearing dark pants and a Fortnite shirt.
The investigation is ongoing, with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office assisting due to a recent homicide that occurred nearby. The agencies encourage anyone with information is urged to call the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.